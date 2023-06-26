Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from their first encounter with Michael Burham, the wanted fugitive captured after a four-day manhunt in the Lowcountry.

Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect on a bicycle on May 23, one day before Burham was taken into custody.

The dashcam video shows deputies questioning Burham on a bicycle

The sheriff’s office released information that day saying Burham had given them a fake name and then ran off into the woods.

The dashcam video shows deputies continuing to talk to Burham, but it doesn’t show the point where he runs into the woods.

The 34-year-old was wanted on multiple charges out of New York including sexual assault, murder and kidnapping.

He was taken into custody in Huger after a resident called 911, saying there was a suspicious person in their shed on May 24.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.