SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State pays woman $50K after alleged mistake during ovary removal

The state of South Carolina is paying one Orangeburg County woman $50,000 after alleging medical malpractice in a 2020 lawsuit.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying one Orangeburg County woman $50,000 after alleging medical malpractice in a 2020 lawsuit.

The plaintiff says she went to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg in May of 2018 for an emergency oophorectomy, the removal of at least one ovary, but once she went under, the procedure didn’t quite go as planned.

The now-settled lawsuit against the medical center states “there was an unexpected cut into the plaintiff’s bowel” during the surgery. From then on, the lawsuit states she had multiple complications from that initial surgery which then required additional surgeries in an attempt to fix the issue.

As a result of the medical center’s alleged misconduct, the documents state the plaintiff endured serious injury, serious physical pain, suffering mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life, among other things.

The plaintiff states in the lawsuit that the medical center was grossly negligent and didn’t properly train its employees.

State records show the plaintiff received $50,000 from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund this April, nearly five years after the alleged incident.

The Medical University of South Carolina, which oversees the medical center, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Construction on the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North...
Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school

Latest News

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route...
CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses
The Charleston Co. School District will meet Monday night to budget plans, a $5,000 bonus for...
Charleston Co. School District to meet on bonuses, vacancies, 2024 budget plans
VIDEO: CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive...
Clyburn announces $25.9 million in funding for CARTA