Tracking a few storms tonight ahead of a hot week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot day with temperatures in the low 90s inland, 80s along the coast this afternoon. The rain chance increases this evening and overnight. Scattered storms will be possible, a few of which may be strong to severe. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail. The best chance of severe weather will be this evening, although areas to our north have the best chance of seeing a severe storm. The rain chance will begin to decrease Tuesday with fewer storms and we should be mainly dry by Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance may increase slightly toward the weekend with the return of a few afternoon and evening storms. It will be a hot week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may climb to near 105° Friday through the upcoming weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Scattered Storms Late. High 91, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95, Low 76.

