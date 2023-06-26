SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tracking a few storms tonight ahead of a hot week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot day with temperatures in the low 90s inland, 80s along the coast this afternoon. The rain chance increases this evening and overnight. Scattered storms will be possible, a few of which may be strong to severe. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail. The best chance of severe weather will be this evening, although areas to our north have the best chance of seeing a severe storm. The rain chance will begin to decrease Tuesday with fewer storms and we should be mainly dry by Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance may increase slightly toward the weekend with the return of a few afternoon and evening storms. It will be a hot week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may climb to near 105° Friday through the upcoming weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Scattered Storms Late. High 91, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95, Low 76.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash
Eddie Driggers served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018. (Source: Live 5/File)
North Charleston announces death of former Police Chief Driggers

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
The remnants of Cindy had dissipated as of late Sunday night, the agency said.
Remnants of Cindy dissipate over central Atlantic
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
PM storms on the way Monday night!