Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has alerted parents that construction on a new school in North Charleston may not be finished on time.

Work to build the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North Charleston began in February 2022 and was expected to be completed by August. But the district notified parents that might not be the case.

In a message sent to parents, staff said while the project is currently still on schedule, crews are running into construction challenges. Those challenges include “inclement weather occurring at critical times during construction,” the message stated.

The message went on to say staff have increased the number of people working on the structure and workdays have been increased as well. In the meantime, staff are working on a backup plan in case the building is not ready in time.

They will decide if they’ll need that backup plan before July 10.

The new school is a $54 million project that would house about 600 students in grades 3 through 8.

