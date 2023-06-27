SC Lottery
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested after a vehicle crash that led to an assault on Monday.

Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was charged with assault and third-degree battery, jail records states.

On Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop to assist with a vehicle crash and noticed that one of the drivers were visibly upset, the report states.

The report then goes on to say that Williams got out of her vehicle, ran to the victim’s vehicle and assaulted her.

The victim was not injured, the report states.

Williams was being held by Al Cannon Detention Center and given a citation.

