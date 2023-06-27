SC Lottery
Carowinds named one of the best amusement parks in America

Carowinds has been named by Tripadvisor as one of the best amusement parks in the country.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic park in the Carolinas is getting some national love on a recently-published list.

Tripadvisor compiled a list of the best amusement parks and waterparks in the United States, and Carowinds made the cut.

Coming in at No. 25, the venue that straddles the state line rounded out the 2023 version of the list.

Silver Dollar City, Dollywood, Universal’s Island of Adventure, Fun Spot America and Magic Kingdom Park made up the top five.

Universal Studios’ Hollywood and Florida locations also made the list, as did several Disney-themed parks.

Carowinds, which covers 105 acres, is highlighted by its popular ‘Intimidator’ and ‘Fury 325′ roller coasters.

The park also opened its brand-new Aeronautica Landing section this year, and is currently celebrating its 50th year.

The full list of top amusement parks and waterparks can be viewed here.

Related: Carowinds unveils new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

