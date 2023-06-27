SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. School District approves $5K teacher bonuses

The school board met Monday to discuss several plans for the upcoming school year, including budget plans for the 2024 fiscal year, job vacancies and more.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board met Monday to discuss several plans for the upcoming school year, including budget plans for the 2024 fiscal year, job vacancies and more.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the $5,000 bonus for teachers that would use ESSER III funds, which are specifically held to provide emergency relief for local elementary and secondary schools if needed.

The vote qualifies as a final vote, which means the bonus has officially passed.

This is something the Lowcountry Teacher Advocates group and the district’s Teacher Compensation Task Force has been pushing for nearly two months.

“You’re really investing in the future when you invest in teachers,” Teach Charleston Coordinator Kevin Short said. “Because they are there to support students. And the students are that next generation of wage earners, innovators and life-long learners.”

The task force said its overall goal is to help make a dent in job vacancies ahead of the upcoming school year and provide a livable wage to the district’s teachers.

One James Island Kindergarten teacher believes that the vote should only be the beginning of what comes next for Lowcountry educators.

“This just needs to be the beginning of the conversation,” Charleston County School District Teacher Patricia Travis said. “The $5,000 raise, the $5,000 bonus, would be a great start for our teachers. But to retain and recruit teachers, we need to continue this conversation and bring the salary level up to mirror other states.”

The group mentioned it has received support from the community through signed petitions, written comments and more.

Short added that bonuses are a great step forward, but there needs to be a more permanent solution.

“Bonuses, while amazing, can sometimes act temporary, as a band-aid,” Short said. “So, what we’d really love to see is a salary increase so we don’t have to rely on those bonuses. Teachers can budget better when they know it’s their salary that’s moving.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Construction on the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North...
Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school

Latest News

Filberto Esparza, 28, was arrested after doing burn out movements at Spinx gas station, a...
Report: Man arrested after doing ‘burn out movements’ in gas station parking lot
CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route...
CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses
The school board will talk about raising first year teacher pay to $50,000 no later than 2026.
Berkeley Co. School Board to vote on budget, teacher raises
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District to meet on bonuses, vacancies, 2024 budget plans