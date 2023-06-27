Charleston Co. School District approves $5K teacher bonuses

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board met Monday to discuss several plans for the upcoming school year, including budget plans for the 2024 fiscal year, job vacancies and more.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the $5,000 bonus for teachers that would use ESSER III funds, which are specifically held to provide emergency relief for local elementary and secondary schools if needed.

The vote qualifies as a final vote, which means the bonus has officially passed.

This is something the Lowcountry Teacher Advocates group and the district’s Teacher Compensation Task Force has been pushing for nearly two months.

“You’re really investing in the future when you invest in teachers,” Teach Charleston Coordinator Kevin Short said. “Because they are there to support students. And the students are that next generation of wage earners, innovators and life-long learners.”

The task force said its overall goal is to help make a dent in job vacancies ahead of the upcoming school year and provide a livable wage to the district’s teachers.

One James Island Kindergarten teacher believes that the vote should only be the beginning of what comes next for Lowcountry educators.

“This just needs to be the beginning of the conversation,” Charleston County School District Teacher Patricia Travis said. “The $5,000 raise, the $5,000 bonus, would be a great start for our teachers. But to retain and recruit teachers, we need to continue this conversation and bring the salary level up to mirror other states.”

The group mentioned it has received support from the community through signed petitions, written comments and more.

Short added that bonuses are a great step forward, but there needs to be a more permanent solution.

“Bonuses, while amazing, can sometimes act temporary, as a band-aid,” Short said. “So, what we’d really love to see is a salary increase so we don’t have to rely on those bonuses. Teachers can budget better when they know it’s their salary that’s moving.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.