Charleston Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Kaylin Harrell, 14, was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, officials say.
Kaylin Harrell, 14, was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, officials say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen in the West Ashley area.

Kaylin Harrell, 14, was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, officials say.

Harrell is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde and red hair.

Authorities say she is known to frequent the West Ashley and James Island areas.

Anyone with information on where Kaylin might be is asked to call 843-720-2422. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

