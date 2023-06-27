SC Lottery
The Citadel to host Earl Grant, Boston College this season

Boston College coach Earl Grant gestures to the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Boston College coach Earl Grant gestures to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Earl Grant is coming home. For one night at least.

The Citadel confirmed on Monday that Grant, the Lowcountry native and former College of Charleston head coach, will bring his Boston College team to town in November for a game against the Bulldogs.

It’s expected the game will be played the first weekend of the season, either November 10th or 11th.

This will be the first time Grant has brought his team back to his hometown since he left CofC to take the Eagles head coaching job more than 2 years ago. In that time, he’s led BC to a 29-37 record.

Grant, a Stall alum, got his start coaching at The Citadel. He worked for 2 seasons as an assistant under Pat Dennis.

The game will be part of a 2 for 1 series between the two schools. The Bulldogs will travel to Massachusetts to play Boston College in the 2024-25 and 25-26 seasons.

This will also mark the first Power 5 conference team to visit McAlilster Fieldhouse since Ed Conroy returned as head coach. Conroy made a habit during his first tenure with the Bulldogs to try to bring a power conference team to town each season. That included games against Michigan State, Southern Cal and Iowa.

