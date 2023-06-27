Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has not been seen by his family since early last week.

Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the morning of June 19, investigators say.

He has had no contact with friends or family since that day, deputies say.

Pride was believed to be wearing a light tan sweatsuit when he disappeared and is known to carry a tan book bag.

Deputies say he frequents the Village Mobile Home Park off Rose Drive in Summerville, the Nexton area, and the hotels on Holiday Drive in Summerville.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 843-719-4412 or Detective Morella at 843-719-4823.

