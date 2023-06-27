Dorchester Co., DD2 officials hold meeting to plan future growth, new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County and Dorchester School District Two officials gathered to discuss how to manage around 16,000 more students that could enroll in the district over the next 10 years.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins has said that houses are being built and occupied faster than they can build schools to support them. That’s caused some overcrowding in the Beech Hill and Summers Corner areas.

The first item on the Tuesday afternoon meeting was an update on the $6.2 million library the county and school district are building along Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston. The library will double as Fort Dorchester High School’s new media center and will open around August.

The 15,000 square foot building will set aside 10,000 square feet for public use and 5,000 square feet for students during school hours. When school is not in session, the public can use the entire building.

Next, county officials discussed future developments with a tool that marks where future homes are planned. Council Chairman Todd Friddle said most of the growth will be happening in the Summers Corner and Ridgeville areas.

Robbins said building a new high school to accommodate that growth, for instance, would require around 100 acres of land and $150 million budget nowadays.

The superintendent brought up possibly including land for future school buildings in new developments, as leaders worried about a lack of available land in the district.

“We’re looking at the future, where the county can help the school district acquire land,” Friddle said about the proposal. “If the developer has a large tract of land, can we help get the developer to set aside property for a new school? We want to be able to work together. We’ve got new tools that we are going to be able to utilize to make it easier for the school district also to be able to determine how many more students are going to be coming into the area.”

Robbins said to address current overcrowding, they will start conversations about potentially shifting attendance lines for some schools in August for the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.