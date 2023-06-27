SC Lottery
Folly Beach group cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

The organization that manages the Folly Beach Fourth of July Fireworks show says it is canceling this year's show because of high tides.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The organizers of Folly Beach’s annual Independence Day fireworks show announced Tuesday the cancellation of this year’s event citing weather concerns.

Municipal Clerk Wes Graham said exceptionally high tides at dusk that evening led to the decision by the Folly Association of Business, the organization that executes the display.

“Unfortunately, there will not be enough area on the beach for the pyrotechnics trailer and the surrounding set-up needed to execute the display,” he said in a statement.

The organization has investigated alternative sites on the beach, but none can be used without violating safety clearance regulations, he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

