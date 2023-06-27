Freight company expanding operations, adding jobs in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A freight transportation and supply chain service provider announced a $4.58 million expansion plan for Charleston County.

Averitt Express, located at 7749 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, will add 12 new jobs as part of its expansion. The business added 35,000 square feet of warehousing space to its current facility and additional onsite parking and fuel tanks.

“We are excited to grow our presence in one of the nation’s most strategic logistics hubs,” Executive Vice President and CEO Barry Blakely said. “From supporting the local shipping needs of our customers in Charleston County to the global supply chain needs of those across the country and around the world, our team is dedicated to ensuring that our customers and local communities succeed and grow.”

The expansion enhances the company’s ability to increase customer demand and support the growing volume of cargo moving in and out of the Port of Charleston.

“Congratulations to Averitt Express on their expansion in Charleston County. It is great to see companies working to advance the state’s supply chain framework and providing increased services to our distribution network,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Originally established in 1971 in Livingston, Tennessee, Averitt is one of the nation’s leading freight transportation providers, handling shipments globally.

In 2012, Averitt opened its first hybrid facility in Charleston County offering cross-dock and warehouse space. This service center is a critically important location that supports the company’s less-than-truckload and truckload distribution network, providing shippers with efficient and timely services.

Operations are already online; individuals interested in joining the Averitt Express team should visit the company’s careers page.

