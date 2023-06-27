SC Lottery
Funeral announcements announced for former N. Charleston Police chief

Eddie Driggers, who served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018, died Saturday at 69.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston has announced funeral plans for the man who led its police department for five years.

Eddie Driggers, 69, died Saturday after a career of more than 35 years in law enforcement.

A visitation for Driggers will be held Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Praise, located at 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

His funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park, located at 7113 Rivers Ave.

Driggers first joined the City of North Charleston Police Department in 1975 and worked his way from patrol officer to specialized units, his obituary states. In 1986, he moved to what was then the Charleston County Police Department; that agency would become the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There, he served on the inaugural SWAT and DIVE teams and helped establish the first negotiation team.

He rose to the rank of Assistant Sheriff before his retirement in 2006, the obituary states.

He was ordained as a deacon in the Anglican Church of South Carolina in 2012 and was serving as a chaplain with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy in 2013 when he was asked to lead the North Charleston Police Department.

He served until his retirement in 2018.

He is survived by his two sons, Ely Edward Driggers III and Michael Shane Driggers, both of Hollywood; three sisters, two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy or The Church of the Resurrection.

The J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

