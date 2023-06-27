Hot stretch of mainly dry weather ahead!
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot stretch of mainly dry weather for the rest of the week and into our upcoming 4th of July weekend!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 94.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 94
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 96.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 96.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
