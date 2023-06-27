Hot stretch of mainly dry weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot stretch of mainly dry weather for the rest of the week and into our upcoming 4th of July weekend!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 94

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Hot. High 96.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

