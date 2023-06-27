SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

International African American Museum set to open Tuesday morning

The long-anticipated opening day for Charleston's new International African American Museum has arrived.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-anticipated opening day for Charleston’s new International African American Museum has arrived.

The facility is set to open its doors to the public Tuesday morning. It is a grand opening that is almost a quarter-century in the making. The facility is located on the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the spot where tens of thousands of Africans arrived in the United States from their native homeland.

The first visitors to the museum will experience a special exhibition called “Men of Charnge: Power. Triumph. Truth.”

The exhibit is designed to showcase Black men from the past and present who have altered the history and culture of the country through politics, sports, science, entertainment, business and religion. Curators say it will serve as a metaphor for the thousands of significant African American men who are rendered invisible by a society that does not understand how to see them.

The exhibit includes quotations, poetry, original works of art and photographs. It will be on display through Aug. 6.

The Museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry time is at 4 p.m. Museum staffers recommend visitors plan to spend approximately one to two hours experiencing the interior of the Museum. The African Ancestors Memorial Garden also contains monuments, features, and opportunities for reflection, which they say may extend your visit by about 30 to 60 minutes.

General admission to the museum for adults is $19.95. Children ages 6 to 16, seniors and military members with ID can get in for $9.95, and children under 6 are admitted free.

All tickets must be reserved in advance at the museum’s website. Tickets for the opening day are already sold out.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Anthony Leonard, 35, and Andrew Wade, 33, were arrested and charged following a Friday night...
2 men arrested in connection to Ladson gas station shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: International African American Museum set to open Tuesday
With so much information and exhibits to consume at the IAAM, a staff member offers a...
How to make the most of your visit to the International African American Museum
The Charleston Co. School District will meet Monday night to budget plans, a $5,000 bonus for...
Charleston Co. School District approves $5K teacher bonuses
Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive