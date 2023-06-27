SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

A father is suing the security company that employed a 20-year-old man who was charged with making a bomb threat to the school he worked at.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A father is suing the security company that employed a 20-year-old man who was charged with making a bomb threat to the school he worked at, Myrtle Beach High School.

Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee, Security Officer Coty Kennedy, tried to frame his son for a bomb threat against the school.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says Kennedy wrote a note threatening to “Blow up the School” back in March.

Kennedy took the note and placed it on the hallway floor near a 16-year-old student, according to the newly filed lawsuit.

After this, the 16-year-old was questioned without his parents by the school’s administration about the note for over an hour, the lawsuit states. Cook claims his son was repeatedly asked to confess to the crime.

In the lawsuit, Cook accuses Allied Security of negligence in their hiring and training of Kennedy. Kennedy, according to the suit, was known to engage in “inappropriate” behavior with students, such as vaping with them in the bathroom.

Police and the Horry County School District say Kennedy confessed to writing the note.

RELATED: Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer

Following the incident, the school district announced Kennedy “will no longer be affiliated with Horry County Schools.”

Before his time at Myrtle Beach High School, Kennedy was fired from a different security officer gig in May 2022, the lawsuit states.

Cook is seeking a jury trial with unspecified damages.

Allied has not yet responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Anthony Leonard, 35, and Andrew Wade, 33, were arrested and charged following a Friday night...
2 men arrested in connection to Ladson gas station shooting

Latest News

Averitt Express, located at 7749 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, will add 12 new...
Freight company expanding operations, adding jobs in Charleston County
North Charleston Police have announced a second arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Joint Base Charleston plans C-17 flyover of capital, Ravenel Bridge
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Air Force flyover of Ravenel Bridge set for Tuesday afternoon