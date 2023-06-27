Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island Road

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Jenn Drummond’s family says that six days after she was found severely injured lying in the middle of a road, she is still unconscious and awaiting continued surgery and care.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Deputies responded to reports of an injured woman on Woodland Shore Road in the early morning hours of June 21. Laura Cady, a neighbor, was driving through and stopped and called 911 after what she saw.

“I thought it was a trash bag, and then I got closer and thought it was a box and then I got close enough and realized it was Jenn, or a person, it was awful, traumatic,” Cady says.

In fact, she says she doesn’t normally drive that way but that morning she did.

“I was taking my parents to the airport and I always go that way, I always take central park. But for some reason I turned off my blinker and came down this way,” Cady explains.

Cady and her parents stopped traffic and stayed with Jenn Drummond until first responders came. Since then, Cady has been close with Jenn Drummond’s family, particularly her uncle, Chris Drummond.

Chris Drummond emotionally thanked Cady for her efforts as he announced a family reward for any information leading to answers in the case.

“Our family is committed to any resource, at whatever cost, we are not going to let this go away, we are going to exhaust everything,” Chris Drummond says.

While some of Jenn Drummond’s close family, like her mother and sister, remained at her bedside, her uncle, roommates, friends and neighbors gathered holding signs demanding ‘Justice for Jenn’ and asking ‘Please Help.’

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating Jenn Drummond’s injuries and can’t say much about the details of the investigation but admit they don’t know what caused her severe state.

Chris Drummond says while it has been six days of waiting for his niece to go to surgery and waiting for a break, he has hope there will be resolution.

“It’s only a matter of time, that something is going to break in this case, and I hope they come forward. It cannot go unsolved. It cannot be another Stephen Smith of just time ticking away and no one is held accountable for it,” he says.

Despite not knowing each other before the accident, Chris Drummond and Cady along with other neighbors are now on a crusade for answers. Despite praise from the family for her efforts, Cady says stopping and staying with someone hurt is what neighbors do.

“I think it’s just what you do, you see someone that needs help, and you just help. It was a situation that you could not walk away, I mean you could not drive past. She needed help immediately and thanks to the first responders she got it,” Cady says.

Chris Drummond says whatever it was, someone out there knows something, and he called on anyone staying quiet to be brave and do what’s right. Lastly, he spoke directly to a potential perpetrator.

“I hope if you have a conscience, you have a hard time sleeping at night, because we don’t sleep at night. Your guard might be easing a little because now we’re at day six, but I would hope that you or someone who knows something will come forward to the sheriff’s office,” Chris Drummond says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or email Sgt. Charles Sebban. If you would like to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.