Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.

Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Center Rock Fire Department said emergency crews are responding to the Anderson Regional Airport after a pilot was injured following a helicopter crash.

Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to the airport and found a pilot suffering from a bad laceration to the head. They added that the pilot was in a small personal helicopter when the incident occurred.

According to deputies, the pilot is being flown to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown. However, officials said the pilot was alert when emergency officials arrived on scene.

Officials from the Center Rock Fire Department confirmed that the pilot was injured during a helicopter crash. However, details about the situation are limited as officials work to determine what happened.

We will update this story as officials give new information.

