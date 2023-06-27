SC Lottery
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police have announced a second arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a...
North Charleston Police have announced a second arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a Summerville man dead.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have announced a second arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a Summerville man dead.

Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The arrest stems from the May 7 shooting that killed 21-year-old Richard A. Owen IV. Police responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. that evening to a home on Windsor Hill Boulevard where a shooting had been reported.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives previously charged Sean David Lavelle Jr. with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting.

She was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

