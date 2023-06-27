Remnants of Cindy could redevelop into tropical storm, forecasters say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says there is a small chance that what is left of the former Tropical Storm Cindy will redevelop.

But if that happens, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says, the storm will not have an impact on the United States.

What was once Cindy dissipated to an area of low pressure, but it is producing showers and thunderstorms more than 400 miles south of Bermuda.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to redevelop the system over the next day or so, it could redevelop after that as it moves northward over the western Atlantic Ocean.

The center places a 30% chance of redevelopment for Cindy over the next week. If it were to become a tropical storm again, Sovine said it would still carry the name Cindy.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.