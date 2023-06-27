SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say

The attack happened in a city park, police said.
The attack happened in a city park, police said.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Asheville Police Department said a man accused of stabbing a dog at a park was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

According to the department, officers were called to a city park on Murdock Avenue around 3:21 p.m. to investigate a report of a dog being stabbed.

The dog’s owner told officers that while playing pickleball, a man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked.

The dog died from its injuries.

Police said witnesses helped them identify the suspect, and 43-year-old James Wesley Henry was taken into custody and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Anthony Leonard, 35, and Andrew Wade, 33, were arrested and charged following a Friday night...
2 men arrested in connection to Ladson gas station shooting

Latest News

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond
In this image taken from video provided by the Colorado Judicial Branch, Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
Victims confront Colorado Springs gay nightclub killer, calling shooter a monster and a coward
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens