Visitors react to opening of International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people became part of history Tuesday as the International African American Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The exhibits in the museum will recount African American history through transformative storytelling, memorial gardens, exhibits and galleries.

The grand opening is almost a quarter-century in the making. The facility is located on the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the spot where tens of thousands of Africans arrived in the United States from their native homeland.

Many visitors said they will be returning to the museum because of how much they enjoyed their experience and because there’s just so much to see.

Orangeburg resident Janice McCollom said she didn’t get to see even half of what she wanted to, and that she will definitely be coming back.

She said she’s feeling joyous and hopeful for the future after looking at the past and how African Americans have survived and thrived.

“I have to learn a lot more things. I thought I was fairly knowledgeable about African American history, turns out I know about that much,” McCollom said.

Not only were visitors raving about the information they learned but also about how beautiful each exhibit was.

One woman who is visiting from Washington, D.C., Rhonda Ann Keith, said she was impressed by how the museum was curated and the variety of different exhibits.

She said it brought the history of the African American population in the country together for her, and that it was incredibly inspiring.

“I think they did an excellent job with this one and I’m going to tell everyone I know to come back to check it out because it was definitely worth the trip,” Keith said.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry time is at 4 p.m. Museum staffers recommend visitors plan to spend approximately one to two hours experiencing the interior of the museum. The African Ancestors Memorial Garden also contains monuments, features and opportunities for reflection, which they say may extend your visit by about 30 to 60 minutes.

General admission to the museum for adults is $19.95. Children ages 6 to 16, seniors and military members with ID can get in for $9.95, and children under 6 are admitted free.

All tickets must be reserved in advance at the museum’s website.

