19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Bluffton last week.

Juan Daniel Moctezuma, 19, of Bluffton, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Goethe Road and Bluffton Parkway around 3 p.m. on June 21, the Bluffton Police Department said in a release.

Investigators said a home in the area was damaged by bullets, and police officers found shell casings at the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area and interviewed several witnesses before identifying Moctezuma as the suspect, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Moctezuma in the Sandy Glen neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the June 21 shooting is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or 843-524-2777 if it’s afterhours.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.