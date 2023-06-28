2 injured, planes damaged after fire at Spartanburg Downtown Airport

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg said two people were injured Wednesday afternoon following a fire that impacted multiple hangars at the Spartanburg Downtown Airport.

Officials said they responded to the fire at around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, two T-hangars were destroyed during the fire, and two others were damaged. They added that two people were injured during the fire. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials stated that three planes and another vehicle were damaged during the fire. The HAZMAT team also responded to the scene to help with the fuel and hydraulic oil from the damaged planes.

Fire at airport in Spartanburg (Clayton Caldwell)

An employee at Spartanburg Downtown Airport said the fire has not impacted operations.

