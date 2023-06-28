SC Lottery
Chadwick Boseman and more will get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby...
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the namesake of Howard’s newly re-established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Boseman, who graduated in 2000 with a BFA in directing, died in August 2020 at age 43 of colon cancer, after an illness that was largely kept secret. He rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The late Chadwick Boseman is among the Hollywood elite who will be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

The class of 2024 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection committee is made up of fellow honorees. They hand-pick a group honorees from across the entertainment world each year.

Here’s who will be honored, by category:

MOTION PICTURES

  • Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)
  • Kevin Feige
  • Gal Gadot
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • Chris Meledandri
  • Chris Pine
  • Christina Ricci
  • Michelle Yeoh

TELEVISION

  • Ken Jeong
  • Eugene Levy
  • Mario Lopez
  • Jim Nantz
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Michael Schur
  • Kerry Washington
  • Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the TV show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” (double ceremony)

RECORDING

  • Glen Ballard
  • Toni Braxton
  • Def Leppard
  • Charles Fox
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Brandy Norwood
  • Darius Rucker
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE

  • Jane Krakowski
  • Otis Redding (posthumous)

RADIO

  • Angie Martinez

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT

  • Billie Jean King
  • Carl Weathers

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

