Clemson Plays Alabama in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Alabama in the 2023 Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. Network designation will be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, including a 3-0 mark on the road in the series. The Tigers last played the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Clemson prevailed 64-56.

Clemson returns an upper-class nucleus, including All-ACC Third Team performer PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle).

The Tigers signed four transfers this offseason and added one freshman, Asa Thomas (Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest) to its returning core players, which includes Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson), RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett), Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson), Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman).

Alabama finished last season 31-6 overall, including 16-2 in league play. The Crimson Tide also finished 15-0 on their home floor en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance that ended in the Sweet 16 against San Diego State.

Last year Clemson wrapped up the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 13-10 all-time mark in the series. The 13 wins are tied for the fourth-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten programs that have taken part in the challenge over the years. It is tied for the most of any Big Ten team in the challenge.

