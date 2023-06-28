Crisis stabilization centers coming to Lowcountry hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospitals across the Lowcountry and state are getting funding to build the mental health and behavioral health version of emergency rooms.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) is awarding $14.5 million in grants that will allow 13 facilities to build these crisis stabilization centers for patients who need specific evaluations. Locations include Trident Medical Center, MUSC University Hospital, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s, MUSC Health at Orangeburg Medical Center and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

“It’s a big deal,” Melissa Camp, the director of clinical operations for Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, says.

The Trident facility is an in-patient treatment for mental and behavioral health for all ages.

“It’s another example of just the great partnerships, our state level Department of Mental Health has with the private providers and the community providers throughout our state,” Camp says.

The grant description says these units will be different from the traditional medical emergency room.

Crisis stabilization creates a calm, safe, and healing environment and provides immediate evaluation and treatment for any and all behavioral conditions. That could be depression, anxiety, addiction or schizophrenia. The crisis stabilization centers will have a multidisciplinary team that is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, says crisis stabilization is one of the many levels to help and treat people with behavioral diagnoses. He says like other medical treatment, there is high level of in-patient full-time care, the urgent crisis stabilization care, out-patient clinical treatment and self-handled managing tools.

“The one we’re talking about here is crisis stabilization, or the one that’s closely associated with emergency departments. When people find themselves just in that situation where you know, something needs to be done now. This is a perfect intervention,” Cawley says.

Nationally, behavioral health emergency department stays can average over 30 hours, according to SCDHHS. But psychiatric patients spend three times longer than other patients in the emergency department. Crisis stabilization departments are meant to provide that needed service.

“Typically a crisis stabilization Center. This is a place... this is a one to two day maybe up to three day situation in which you are monitored by the right health care professionals. It’s a unit that is set up for this kind of situation,” Cawley says.

Experts agree that this is just another needed tool in comprehensively being ready to treat the community.

“What it will mean for our community, which is what’s most important, is it’s helping to fill some of those gaps that we’re seeing where there are people coming into an emergency department for symptoms that they’re experiencing. And maybe they don’t need full inpatient care, but they need something in there,” Camp says.

These departments also aim to provide urgent psychiatric treatment and reduce unnecessary hospital inpatient admissions. Crisis stabilization spaces are specific to mental and behavioral treatment for efficiently and standard of care.

“This will help close that gap so that people can start getting treatment faster, and so that people start getting some resolution for their symptoms. I think that’s, for physical medical need, we would expect that you’re starting care as soon as possible,” Camp says.

The grant money is a one-time award for the infrastructure of these crisis management departments. There is no timeline yet on when specific hospital units will be under construction or open, but experts are looking forward to getting the money and getting started.

The full list of the 13 grant awardees are:

AnMed Health Medical Center

Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Grand Strand Medical Center

Hampton Regional Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center

McLeod Regional Medical Center

MUSC Health, Kershaw Medical Center

MUSC Health, Orangeburg Medical Center

MUSC Health, University Hospital

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Trident Medical Center

