SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An airplane dealing with mechanical issues was forced to make an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport.

According to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Delta Airlines flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday without its nose gear.

The airplane remained on the runway for hours, according to witnesses. Luckily, officials said no one was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane told WBTV that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane such as suitcases or carry-on bags as the Federal Aviation Administration was holding the plane.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: @GaryLaneGibbs/BON VOYAGED/TMX)

Officials with Delta said two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 customers were aboard the plane when it landed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is also investigating the situation.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Latest News

Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
Buster has been adopted after nearly eight months at the shelter.
Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days
The YWCA Greater Charleston is looking to honor the next group of outstanding women for the...
YWCA Greater Charleston accepting nominations for Outstanding Women Award
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma
The crash was reported near the U.S. Vegetable Laboratory around 4:30 p.m., according to...
FIRST ALERT: All lanes blocked after crash on Savannah Hwy