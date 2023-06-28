SC Lottery
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a St. Helena Island man died Tuesday night in a...
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a St. Helena Island man died Tuesday night in a shooting.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Deputies responded at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of gunfire in the area of Harbor Breeze Drive on St. Helena Island. A 911 caller who reported the shots said they noticed a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in that vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Deputies say the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

