FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat possible for Fourth of July holiday weekend

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says heat indices from Sunday through Tuesday could reach as high as 110.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry will see excessive heat from Sunday through July 4 with heat index values that could reach 110 degrees.

“We just want to make sure everybody’s being extra careful a lot of you having some outdoor plants during the upcoming weekend. So that’s why we wanted to give you the first alert and let you know as soon as possible,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

The actual high temperatures forecast for the weekend range from 97 degrees on Sunday to 95 on Monday and back to 97 on July 4. But Sovine said the humidity will drive the heat index or “feels like” temperatures higher.

“It’s already hot out there, yes, but it’s just going to get hotter and it gets to that point where it takes a little bit extra toll on the body and you have to take more frequent breaks and make sure you’re staying extra hydrated,” he said.

The National Weather Service will issue heat advisories for days on which the heat index may reach the 110-degree mark for several hours. Sovine said it was not clear whether that criteria would be met.

“We just want to make you aware headed into the weekend that a lot of you are extending out all the way through so Monday into the Fourth of July — that we are looking at those really hot temperatures and the heat index getting up there to the point where you’re going to have to make sure you’re looking out for your neighbors and your friends and making sure that you’re staying hydrated and taking care of yourself and getting some breaks more breaks than normal inside in the air conditioning if at all possible,” he said.

The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared First Alert Weather Days for Sunday through Tuesday because of the potential danger for heat-related illness.

