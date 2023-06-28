First Lady Jill Biden to speak at Marine Corps graduation Friday

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - First Lady Jill Biden will be in the Lowcountry on Friday speaking to marine graduates.

Biden will deliver remarks at the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island.

The event is part of Biden’s Joining Forces initiative.

The initiative supports military families by providing resources and opportunities for military spouses and children that work with the challenges of moving and deployment that come with military service.

The initiative also works to improve access to physical, social and mental health resources for military members and families.

