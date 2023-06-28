SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Welcome Notre Dame for ACC/SEC Challenge Nov. 28

By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. – South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at Colonial Life Arena ESPN announced on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. (ET) with coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, announced in the fall.

It marks the first matchup between the two schools since a non-conference game on Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum. The Gamecocks were victorious 52-42.

The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-5 and 4-3 in road matchups.

The two programs played 15 straight seasons from 1969-1984. The first ever meeting between the two schools was a top-25 matchup on a neutral floor at the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1969. Notre Dame edged Carolina, 84-83, in overtime thanks to 43 points from All-American Austin Carr.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Latest News

Clemson Plays Alabama in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge
Sports Generic
Wando, Oceanside Collegiate win Carlisle Cup titles
Boston College coach Earl Grant gestures to the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
The Citadel to host Earl Grant, Boston College this season
VIDEO: RiverDogs drop series finale to Woodpeckers, 6-3