Heat will continue to build into the 4th of July weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat and eventually more humidity as we head toward the 4th of July weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 96.

