SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Heat will continue to build into the 4th of July weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat and eventually more humidity as we head toward the 4th of July weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 96.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Ahmad Jefferies, 24, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Man charged after assaulting woman outside of Summerville bar

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hot stretch of mainly dry weather ahead!
The National Hurricane Center says there is a possibility, albeit low, that the remnants of...
Remnants of Cindy could redevelop into tropical storm, forecasters say
VIDEO: Your Tuesday night forecast