Heat will continue to build into the 4th of July weekend!
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat and eventually more humidity as we head toward the 4th of July weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 94.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 96.
