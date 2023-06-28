Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Concerns are being raised about an abandoned mobile home that was left on the side of the road about two months ago in the Town of Hollywood.

Despite their efforts, residents have seen no action taken to remove the trailer.

One Hollywood resident described the issue as playing “hot potato”, because he’s been dealing with non-stop back and forth trying to figure out who can get the mobile home taken off the side of Davison Road.

The concern at hand is potential environmental impacts, with rain causing internal leakage of unknown fluids.

Resident Jerry Gray claims further deterioration of the home has occurred due to weather and pieces have blown into the roadway, creating a traffic hazard.

“I’m looking for creativity,” Gray said. “I’m not looking for sympathy or for anyone to agree with me. I’m looking for action, plain and simple. Get it going, bye.”

Charleston County issued a “do not occupy” notice on the home on May 22 on behalf of the Town of Hollywood, but in an email said it is not the county’s jurisdiction.

In an email on Wednesday, DHEC said it is a matter that would need to be addressed by local officials.

The Town of Hollywood said in a statement:

“This is an ongoing complaint. The mobile home broke down and landed in the Charleston County unincorporated area. The first attempt to repair and move failed and the trailer was dropped off on property under the jurisdiction of the Town of Hollywood, Charleston County and SCDNR. SCDNR has taken over the code enforcement case and has notified the owner of the mobile home, the mover of the mobile home and the property owner who never gave permission for the broken-down trailer to be left on Davison Road.”

In response, SCDNR said:

“We do not enforce any codes. We have written a (litter) ticket to the company that was in charge of moving the mobile home. The subject has asked for a jury trial. There is a contract dispute between the moving company and the owner of the mobile home on going. SCDNR Law Enforcement is not involved with this part of the contract dispute. Also, we have not heard from or made contact with the owner of the property where the trailer is currently located. We have reached out but have not heard back. Also, it is not located on any state-owned property or WMA (Wildlife Management Areas).”

The Charleston County’s Geographical Information System (GIS) says that the property owner is a real estate investment firm called CJB Investment LLC.

Live 5 reached out to the property owner for a comment on the matter, asking if they were charging the owner of the mobile home to sit on their land and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.