Lack of street lighting on James Island Connector sparks resident concerns

A James Island resident says a lack of street lights at the intersection of Folly Road and the James Island Connector prevents him from walking and riding.
By Anna Harris and Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One James Island resident says a lack of street lighting at the intersection on Folly Road and the James Island Connector prevents him from walking and riding his bike.

Jonathan Wright says this road is very busy and it is nearly impossible to see pedestrians at night. He says it is only a matter of time before someone is hit.

Wright also says the stretch of Folly Road between Central Park Road and Ellis Oak Drive is totally dark, going beyond this main area of concern. He says he got the state Department of Transportation to at least change the light bulbs on the Connector after they were burnt out for months.

Folly Road and the James Island Connector are maintained by the city of Charleston, and there are currently no pedestrian crossing signals, even though there’s a designated sidewalk. 

Wright says he’s been in contact with the city and Dominion Energy about this issue. The city says since this is a DOT road, they cannot change anything.

However, Paul Fischer, the communications consultant for Dominion Energy sent a statement:

“Dominion Energy works collaboratively with all municipalities and governmental entities to design and implement street lighting as directed by the responsible party.”

SCDOT has not responded to a request for comment, but Wright says he hopes something can be done in the future to save any lives from being lost.

