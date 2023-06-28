LGBTQ+ nonprofit asks community for help on special day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Give Out Day on Wednesday is the national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community.

In honor of the day Charleston-based nonprofit We Are Family is asking the community for help reaching their donation goal of $10,000 to fund programs for queer and trans youth in South Carolina.

This year, donations will directly support two of the organization’s life-affirming programs.

The Trans Love Fund program provides rapid response emergency funds to trans-identified individuals throughout the state.

Second is the Mental Health Assistance Program which increases access to affirming mental health services by connecting LGBTQ+ youth and LGBTQ+ affirming therapists.

WAF Community Events Director Jonatan Ramirez says the community really plays a big part in getting programs like these off the ground.

“Some folks have made a lemonade stand. We had a kid, like a 10-year-old, who had a bake sale, and all their profits, they donated back to our organization. And really, that is one thing that I love about our community in Charleston is that when there is a need, we will work together to help fill that need,” Ramirez said.

Since the launching of the Mental Health Assistance program, the organization has provided more than 2,058 hours of therapy for 163 youth in South Carolina at no cost to them.

The national day raises awareness about the importance of funding.

“A lot of corporations will donate to pride festivals, but really, we need these funds to go to the work of the organizations who are doing the grassroots work,” Ramirez said. “At We are family our programs are funded by community support by corporations donating to us and so this really just highlights the need for funding to keep our programs running.”

Last year We Are Family surpassed their goal of $5,000 and hopes to do the same this year with the help of the community.

For more information on how you can donate to We Are Family click here.

