Lowcountry native Katrina McClain voted to FIBA Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Katrina McClain, Georgia Basketball’s first-ever National Player of the Year in 1987 and three-time U.S. Olympic medalist, has been selected to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023, FIBA announced Friday.

McClain is one of 12 members of this year’s class that will be enshrined on Aug. 23 at a ceremony in Manila ahead of the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.

Winner of Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1996, McClain also captured FIBA World Championship gold medals in 1986 and 1990, Goodwill Games gold in 1986 and 1990, a Pan American Games title in 1987 and the 1993 U.S. Olympic Festival gold.

McClain competed on 13 USA Basketball teams and tallied an impressive overall career record of 118-5 (.959), winning eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The 6-foot-2, forward/center from Charleston, S.C., first earned national acclaim as a standout at St. Andrews High School where she was a three-time all-state performer. McClain led St. Andrews to a 30-0 record and a state championship as a senior and also led the South Carolina Junior Olympic team to the 1982 national championship.

During her four seasons at Georgia from 1983-84 to 1986-87, McClain helped the Lady Bulldogs compile a 116-15 record while finishing as NCAA runner-up in 1985 and SEC Champions in 1984 and 1986. McClain was a consensus All-America selection in both 1986 and 1987 and became Georgia’s first National Player of the Year honoree as a senior. She also was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 1984 and SEC Player of the Year in 1987.

McClain owns Georgia’s career field goal percentage record, connecting on an amazing 62.0 percent of her shots from the floor as a Lady Bulldog. In addition, she also ranks No. 3 in points (2,195), No. 2 in rebounds (1,193), No. 2 in free throws made (449), No. 2 in free throws attempted (616), No. 2 in field goals made (873), No. 9 in field goal attempts (1,407) and No. 2 in blocked shots (290).

McClain is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2012), Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2006) and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (2005). She was inducted into the UGA Circle of Honor in 1997.

