Lowcountry native Vince Cole signs with team in Israel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Vince Cole has found his next professional home.
Cole, who played at James Island, signed a deal with Maccabi Rishon LeZion of the Israeli Super League the team announced on social media on Tuesday.
Cole, who played collegiately at St. John’s and Coastal Carolina, played last season for Joast Junidt of the Dutch League last season. He led the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game and also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game.
