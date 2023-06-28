Lowcountry native Vince Cole signs with team in Israel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Vince Cole has found his next professional home.

Cole, who played at James Island, signed a deal with Maccabi Rishon LeZion of the Israeli Super League the team announced on social media on Tuesday.

מועדון הכדורסל מכבי ראשון לציון שמח להודיע על החתמתו של הגארד/פורוורד האמריקאי וינס קול.

קול (1.98, 24) שיחק בעונה החולפת במדי יואסט יוניידט מהליגה ההולנדית וקטף את תואר מלך הסלים של הליגה בזכות ממוצעים מרשימים של 24.5 נקודות ו-6.5 ריבאונדים למשחק. @Vincent_Cole1 @LeumitLeague pic.twitter.com/cCSTZJd6qh — Maccabi Rishon (@maccabirishon) June 28, 2023

Cole, who played collegiately at St. John’s and Coastal Carolina, played last season for Joast Junidt of the Dutch League last season. He led the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game and also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.