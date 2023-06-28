SC Lottery
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny greater than $10,000.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of a June 5 shooting in Williamsburg County was arrested last week by officers in North Carolina.

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny greater than $10,000.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Black River Medical Center on June 5 for a gunshot victim.

Deputies learned the victim had been on Sugar Lane in the Kingstree area when they were shot. They were transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect in the shooting had stolen a car from a nearby residence a fled the scene.

Chandler was taken into custody Thursday by officers with the Chadburn, North Carolina police department and extradited to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

