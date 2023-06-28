Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of a June 5 shooting in Williamsburg County was arrested last week by officers in North Carolina.

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny greater than $10,000.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Black River Medical Center on June 5 for a gunshot victim.

Deputies learned the victim had been on Sugar Lane in the Kingstree area when they were shot. They were transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect in the shooting had stolen a car from a nearby residence a fled the scene.

Chandler was taken into custody Thursday by officers with the Chadburn, North Carolina police department and extradited to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

