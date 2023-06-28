SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house

Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds. (Source: WTHR)
By Jennie Runevitch, WTHR
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Living through one tornado would be scary enough, but an Indiana man has survived five.

John Keith’s house suffered damage in last weekend’s storm, but luckily he can share another survival story.

“Something told me to get out of the chair and get to cover,” Keith said. “That’s what we did.”

As a Navy veteran, Keith said he is used to taking orders and thanks those for helping get the word out.

“I heard the whole house explode and didn’t realize until we walked out of the bedroom closet what had happened,” he said.

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in parts of Indiana last Sunday.

And storm danger isn’t new to the Keith family.

“In 1974 I lost two good friends. Luckily, we didn’t get hit by the funnel like they did,” he said.

Keith credits his instinct and those helping warn the public of tornados in the area as this became the fifth tornado he lived through.

“You always think it’s not going to be you,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Ahmad Jefferies, 24, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Man charged after assaulting woman outside of Summerville bar

Latest News

The International African American Museum is located on the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the spot...
‘Our history has to be told’: Visitors react to opening of IAAM
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says
Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds.
Man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds