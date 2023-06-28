‘Our history has to be told’: Visitors react to opening of IAAM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people became part of history Tuesday as the International African American Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The exhibits in the IAAM will recount African American history through transformative storytelling, memorial gardens, exhibits and galleries. The museum is located on the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the spot where tens of thousands of Africans arrived in the United States from their native homeland.

The grand opening is almost a quarter-century in the making. Planning of the museum dates back to 2000. In 2020, museum officials broke ground, and on Tuesday, three years later, the $120 million facility opened to the public.

The highly anticipated grand opening attracted hundreds of excited visitors, many who said they’ll be visiting again as soon as they can.

Rhonda Ann Keith, who traveled from Washington D.C., said her experience was so impactful that she’s going to tell everyone she knows to make the trip down to visit.

“It all brought it all together, and it allowed us to see, not only were we slaves but we contributed greatly to the history of different countries,” Keith said.

Several visitors spoke about how impactful the location of the museum was, with exhibits explaining a history that took place on the very grounds they were standing on.

“Our history has to be told. And this museum is telling our history, which started right here in Charleston,” another visitor, Elaine Davis Simmons, said.

While reflecting on the past, some visitors said they began considering the future.

“Looking at the past and seeing how African Americans in particular have survived and thrived even, gives you hope for the future that things will continue to get better and better,” grand opening attendee, Janice McCollom, said.

General admission to the museum for adults is $19.95. Children ages 6 to 16, seniors and military members with ID can get in for $9.95, and children under 6 are admitted free.

All tickets must be reserved in advance at the museum’s website.

