Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients

A woman who impersonated a nurse in Tennessee is now facing charges, according to officials. (SOURCE: WTVG)
By Jordan Karnbach
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – A Tennessee woman is accused of pretending to be a nurse, telling patients they were being discharged from a hospital, and even removing at least one patient from his monitoring equipment and IV.

Officials said 28-year-old Lydia Brock was charged with aggravated assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and reckless endangerment.

Victims at the Chattanooga hospital said Brock showed up in a hospital gown and posing as a nurse.

Alma Young, a 70-year-old patient, said Brock told her she was being released from the hospital. Young’s family realized Brock was not a real nurse and told her to leave.

Young’s daughter-in-law, Suzan Clayton, said she was in the room when Brock announced she was going to remove Young’s IV.

When asked to leave, Clayton said Brock became aggressive and refused to do so.

Hospital staff told police they found blood vials in Brock’s purse and that she came into the hospital as a patient.

Cindi Gatton, the principal advocate at Pathfinder Patient Advocacy, said it’s important to have more people than just the patient in a room to verify that someone is a staff member.

“As patients, we have some sense of security around who it is that’s coming into our room and taking care of us,” she said.

According to an affidavit, security found a hospital badge in Brock’s purse, but there was no indication she was an employee.

“One of the things I noticed about these individuals was their age. It is not unusual for older adults who have infection to experience delirium where they may not know where they are, even who they are,” Gatton said. “That would make them especially vulnerable to something like this.”

The report also said security found fentanyl, lidocaine and syringes in Brock’s purse, along with empty prescription bottles from several different doctors.

“A lot of individuals not in the healthcare system think that access to drugs is easier than it is in the hospital and think that that may be a way that they can solve a problem,” Gatton said.

Police said Brock has had previous encounters with officers and with a different hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

