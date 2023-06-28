SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago

President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago
President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered an economic message in Chicago Wednesday as part of the administration’s plan to show their economic vision is working.

They White House is calling it “Bidenomics”, putting a name on what this administration insists is a historic economic recovery following the pandemic with low unemployment and millions of jobs added under President Biden’s watch.

The president pitched his three-pillar plan before a friendly Chicago crowd: smart public investment, empowering and educating workers, and promoting competition. He argued trickle-down economics failed America. The president emphsasized bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and going green with our energy.

“You’re not going to see anybody building a coal-fired power plant in America,” said President Biden.

Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the National Economic Council acknowledged while inflation is on the decline, it remains a concern.

“I would say it’s the president’s top economic priority because he recognizes that the cost of living is really, really important to the American people,” said Gamble.

Republicans are bashing the president’s approach and a reliance on government spending. They are also lashing out at the president’s move away from fossil fuels.

“It’s so destructive. All electric. All electric everything,” said former President Donald Trump.

Trump criticized the state of the economy at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday. Trump also touted the tax cuts passed during his presidency, which included cuts for the wealthy the current president opposes.

“We’re going to reduce the hell out of the debt and reduce your taxes further. You already got the biggest tax cut in history,” said Trump.

Following the president’s speech, he participated in a fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. He is scheduled to participate in another fundraiser Thursday in New York.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Latest News

Hollywood residents express concern after a mobile home has been abandoned on the side of the...
Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are charging a Dorchester...
SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items