SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Skylar Hunter named head baseball coach at Hanahan

RAW: Skylar Hunter on return to Charleston
RAW: Skylar Hunter on return to Charleston
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan has named a former Hawk as their new head baseball coach.

The school announced on Wednesday that Skylar Hunter will take over the program after serving as an assistant the last few seasons.

Hunter, who graduated from Hanahan in 2012, replaces Brian Mitchell who stepped down after the season after leading the team to the 3-A state championship series.

Hunter would go on to pitch at The Citadel where he set a school and SoCon record for most saves in a career with 41. He also tied a school record for most saves in a season with 15.

In 2015, Hunter would be selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He’d pitch 2 seasons in the organization going 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA before retiring.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Latest News

Senior guard Vince Cole scored a game-high 20 points in the loss.
Lowcountry native Vince Cole signs with team in Israel
Inductee Katrina McClain, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, speaks during the enshrinement...
Lowcountry native Katrina McClain voted to FIBA Hall of Fame
Clemson Plays Alabama in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge
Gamecocks Welcome Notre Dame for ACC/SEC Challenge Nov. 28