SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy after an incident at the beginning of the month.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy after an incident at the beginning of the month.

Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to an arrest warrant, Davis was at a hearing to remove the victim from a church board in Blackville on June 1. Davis was in a verbal altercation with the victim before he ran toward the victim and pushed them from behind outside of the church, the report states.

The incident was recorded on the church’s surveillance system.

Davis was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Davis posted a $2,000 personal recognizance bond on Wednesday, according to court records.

The 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case, according to officials with SLED.

Training history shows Davis was fired from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2014 after his third offense of “improper conduct/conduct unbecoming of a state employee.”

Records show Davis was conducting a traffic stop in Charleston County on July 18, 2014, when he asked the driver if she had any money.

The report goes on to say Davis failed to explain the reason for the traffic stop to the driver. He issued the driver a citation and said he was doing her a “big favor” since she had an out-of-state license.

Davis has been with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office since 2015, according to his training history.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.

