Walterboro man sentenced in child rape case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County jury convicted a man of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times over a span of several years.

Bradley Lamont Jackson, 44, of Walterboro was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following a two-day jury trial at the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down Jackson’s sentence. Each charge holds a 30-year sentence.

An anonymous call to the Colleton County Department of Social Services alerted officials to the abuse in 2021, a release from the solicitor’s office states. When authorities responded to the home, a girl, who was 9 years old at the time, told them the abuse began in 2019. The girl was immediately removed from the home and placed into protective custody.

The solicitor’s office said the girl was one of eight witnesses to take the stand.

Jackson’s prior convictions include obscene gestures, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and cruelty to child.

