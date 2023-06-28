SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Walterboro man sentenced in child rape case

A Colleton County jury convicted a man of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times over a span of several years.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County jury convicted a man of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times over a span of several years.

Bradley Lamont Jackson, 44, of Walterboro was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following a two-day jury trial at the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down Jackson’s sentence. Each charge holds a 30-year sentence.

An anonymous call to the Colleton County Department of Social Services alerted officials to the abuse in 2021, a release from the solicitor’s office states. When authorities responded to the home, a girl, who was 9 years old at the time, told them the abuse began in 2019. The girl was immediately removed from the home and placed into protective custody.

The solicitor’s office said the girl was one of eight witnesses to take the stand.

Jackson’s prior convictions include obscene gestures, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and cruelty to child.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
Officials offer reward after woman found injured on James Island road
Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged...
Police arrest woman in deadly North Charleston shooting
Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at...
Deputies searching for man missing from Summerville for more than a week
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Emonnie Monae Williams, 19, was arrested after an assault occurred following a vehicle crash, a...
1 arrested after vehicle crash leads to assault

Latest News

The YWCA Greater Charleston is looking to honor the next group of outstanding women for the...
YWCA Greater Charleston accepting nominations for Outstanding Women Award
The crash was reported near the U.S. Vegetable Laboratory around 4:30 p.m., according to...
FIRST ALERT: All lanes blocked after crash on Savannah Hwy
The heat index for Sunday afternoon will top 100 degrees and could reach as high as 110 through...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat coming for Fourth of July holiday weekend
Trident Medical Center's Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness is one of the facilities to get...
Crisis stabilization centers coming to Lowcountry hospitals
CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route...
Rep. Mace touts project funded by infrastructure bill she voted against