WATCH LIVE: Rep. Mace discusses $26M CARTA funding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is hosting a news conference on federal funding going to CARTA.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced earlier this week the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive nearly $26 million in federal funding.

The funding, from the Federal Transit Administration, is a direct result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to build the CARTA Shipwatch Square Transit and Workforce Center, a news release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

