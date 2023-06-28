SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Sec. Buttigieg, Rep. Clyburn to tout infrastructure projects in Orangeburg

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday will announce details of funding for an infrastructure project in South Carolina.

Buttigieg and Rep. James Clyburn will be in Orangeburg Wednesday morning to officially announce the project at a 9:45 a.m. news conference.

Nearly $23 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is headed to the Railroad Corner Redevelopment project.

Project funding will go towards connecting the campuses of South Carolina State University and Claflin University to downtown Orangeburg through the construction of a pedestrian bridge over two highways and railroad tracks.

The project also includes funding for a public transit stop, electric vehicle and bicycle charging stations and a public parking garage.

Officials say the improvements will lead to a higher quality of life, attract new businesses and improve pedestrian safety.

Wednesday’s event is set for 9:45 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Conference Center.

