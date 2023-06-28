SC Lottery
YWCA Greater Charleston accepting nominations for Outstanding Women Award

The YWCA Greater Charleston is looking to honor the next group of outstanding women for the 2023 “What Women Bring” awards.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to nominate a phenomenal woman is running out.

The YWCA Greater Charleston is looking to honor the next group of outstanding women for the 2023 “What Women Bring” awards.

The annual award recognizes trailblazing women in business, community, health care, education, government, the arts, and media. Women from around the state are eligible.

The deadline to nominate someone for the “What Women Bring” awards is July 7.

Click here for more information.

